Coherus works with Mark Cuban to sell biosimilar Humira at steep discounts

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman June 1, 2023

Humira injection
Aram Boghosian for STAT

In a bold move, Coherus BioSciences plans to sell a biosimilar version of Humira — one of the world’s best-selling medicines — at a steep discount, and will work with Mark Cuban’s generic drug company to make the medicine available directly to consumers for even less.

Specifically, the Coherus medicine will carry a $995 list price for a carton of two autoinjectors, an 85% discount from the $6,922 that AbbVie charges for Humira, which is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other conditions. At the same time, Coherus will sell its drug at a discount to the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, which will market the treatment for about $579.

The lowball pricing for the drug, which will become available in July, has the potential to alter one of the most closely watched product rollouts by pharmaceutical companies in many years. After enjoying a monopoly that yielded billions of dollars in annual sales, AbbVie is expected to face at least eight biosimilar rivals to Humira by the end of the year.

