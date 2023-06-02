Pharmalittle: Medicare holds firm on Alzheimer’s drug coverage policy; Pfizer says antibiotic combo can treat some superbugs

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda is exceedingly modest. We plan to promenade with our official mascots (yes, we have taken on another, who we will introduce shortly), catch up on our reading, and, if time permits, hold a listening party. The rotation may include this, this, this and this. And what about you? This is a wonderful time to enjoy the great outdoors. You could also plan a summer getaway if you have not done so already. This is also a fine time to putter around the grounds or sit back with a good book. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon. …

Despite pressure from Congress and advocates, Medicare is not changing its coverage plan for new Alzheimer’s drugs anytime soon, STAT explains. The agency issued a statement reiterating its intent to require patient registries to collect data about how medications perform even after they gain full U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval. Eisai’s Leqembi could gain full approval within the next month, so time is running short for details to be solidified. Right now, Leqembi and Biogen’s Aduhelm only have accelerated approval from the FDA, and are subject to even more restrictive coverage limits that require patients to be enrolled in a clinical trial to receive the medications.

The number of layoffs in the U.S. pharmaceutical industry slowed last month, although another 333 jobs were eliminated, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, the outplacement and executive coaching firm. So far this year, 4,696 positions have been shed, vastly outpacing the 1,132 jobs that were cut during the first four months of 2022. The number of layoffs last month was less than the 600 seen in April, and was nearly identical to the 335 jobs that were eliminated in May 2022. Although various factors can be attributed to the rising numbers, one key reason is the growing difficulty many smaller companies face raising capital.