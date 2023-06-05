FDA removes neurologist with financial ties to Eisai and Biogen from Alzheimer’s advisory panel

The Food and Drug Administration has removed a neurologist with financial ties to Biogen and Eisai — which jointly develop and market a pair of controversial Alzheimer’s drugs — from an upcoming advisory panel meeting to review one of those treatments.

David Weisman was cleared two months ago by the agency as a temporary voting member of an advisory committee that will meet Friday to consider whether a drug called lecanemab, which is promoted by the companies, should be fully approved by the FDA. The drug was given an accelerated approval earlier this year based on evidence suggesting it can help people with mild cognitive decline.

However, the drug is being closely watched due to uncertainty over the extent of its effectiveness, concerns over side effects, controversy over the FDA approval process for an earlier Alzheimer’s drug from the same companies, and debate over Medicare coverage. And the stakes are high, given the clamor for Alzheimer’s treatments that can make even a small difference in patients.