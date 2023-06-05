 Skip to Main Content
To push antibiotic makers to be more green, a new system will certify manufacturing practices

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman June 5, 2023

globe and meds illo
Adobe

In response to concerns about pollution caused by antibiotic production, an industry group is launching a new system to certify that manufacturers meet environmental goals.

The idea is to create a far-reaching standard for measuring discharge from antibiotic production facilities, since standards currently vary across the globe. Pharmaceutical companies that obtain a certificate can then use the document to satisfy customers — such as government agencies — that are increasingly incorporating environmental metrics in purchase agreements.

“Waste should be minimized and strictly controlled every time production is run, so we want to create a robust environmental management system,” said Steve Brooks, an adviser to the AMR Industry Alliance, a collection of about 100 companies that pushed the certification effort as part of its focus on issues surrounding antimicrobial resistance. “The goal here is to provide an independent lens.”

