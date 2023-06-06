 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Health
Pharmalot
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: Merck sues U.S. to halt Medicare drug-price negotiation; FDA oncology head wants advisory panels to keep voting on new drugs

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman June 6, 2023

Reprints
Alex Hogan/STAT

Rise and shine, everyone, another busy day is on the way. We can tell by the steady stream of vehicles passing under our window and the outsized number of emails arriving in our inbox. But busy is generally a good thing, yes? So to help things move along as smoothly as possible, we are firing up the trusty coffee kettle and brewing another cup of stimulation. Our choice today is the ever-yummy gingerbread, of all things. Please feel free to join us. And meanwhile, we have assembled a few items of interest for you to peruse. As always, we hope you have a meaningful and productive day. And of course, do stay in touch. …

Merck filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government, seeking an injunction of the drug-price negotiation program contained in the Inflation Reduction Act, which it argues violates the Fifth and First Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, Reuters reports. The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, argues that under the law, drugmakers would be forced to negotiate prices for drugs in the government’s Medicare health insurance program at below market rates. Merck asserts this violates the part of the Fifth Amendment that requires the government to pay just compensation for private property taken for public use.

advertisement

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf has made clear he would like to do away with voting at advisory committee meetings, but Richard Pazdur, director of the FDA Oncology Center of Excellence, took issue with his boss, STAT says. Although the FDA has no obligation to follow what advisory committees recommend, the votes help, Pazdur said at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting. “I think we need to vote,” he said. “We have to make a binary decision at FDA whether to or not to approve. If we are going in one direction, and we hear a unanimous vote against — we have to pause. You have to step back and say, were we wrong on this?”

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Novocure’s electric fields device prolongs survival in lung cancer,…
Novocure’s electric fields device prolongs survival in lung cancer, but doubts remain
Biotechs face challenges as the industry’s annual bash returns…
Biotechs face challenges as the industry’s annual bash returns to Boston
Novocure’s electric fields device prolongs survival in lung cancer,…
Novocure’s electric fields device prolongs survival in lung cancer, but doubts remain
Medicare taps acting official to head up its new…
Medicare taps acting official to head up its new drug price negotiations
The woman behind AstraZeneca’s cancer winning streak
The woman behind AstraZeneca’s cancer winning streak
More than 200 FDA staffers have retired in less…
More than 200 FDA staffers have retired in less than a year

Recommended Stories