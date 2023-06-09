Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

However, we are interrupting our usual programming to note that we will return with a featured person next week.

advertisement

Bayer named Dave Tomasi as president, consumer health, North America;