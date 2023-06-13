 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalot
STAT+

Bitter infighting leads 15 chapters to break away from leading ALS advocacy group

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman June 13, 2023

ice bucket challenge
John Blanding/The Boston Globe via AP

After a bitter dispute, the ALS Association has settled a lawsuit filed by 15 chapters that chafed at managerial moves by the national organization and will now break away to form an alternative organization for patients and their families combating the debilitating disease.

The details of the settlement have not yet been disclosed, but in a statement, the ALS Association confirmed that a deal was reached that “allows for separation of the… chapters that desire to operate independently.” An announcement is expected in several days after details are finalized, according to sources familiar with the arrangement.

The 15 chapters will end their membership in the national organization on Sept. 1, and completely sever ties by Jan. 31, 2024. The chapters will be able to use current assets to provide services to people with ALS. The ALS Association, meanwhile, will continue to certify clinics around the U.S., but will not be able to raise funds in the areas served by those chapters, sources say.

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Recommended Stories