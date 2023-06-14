 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalittle: A not-so-new Biogen?; ALS Association and 15 chapters part ways over organizational clashes

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman June 14, 2023

Alex Hogan/STAT

Rise and shine, everyone. The middle of the week is upon us. Have heart, though. You made it this far, so why not hang on for another couple of days, yes? And what better way to make the time fly than to keep busy. So grab that cup of stimulation — our flavor today boasts the aroma of pumpkins — and get started. To help you along, we have assembled another menu of tidbits for you to peruse. Meanwhile, do keep us in mind if you hear anything interesting. We continue to accept — at absolutely no charge to you — postcards and telegrams. And of course, we hope you have a smashing day …

This was supposed to be the new Biogen, STAT says. When Chris Viehbacher, a respected pharmaceutical executive, took over as chief executive officer in November, Wall Street saw him as a steadying force for a wayward company and a strong personality who would stand up to its quarrelsome board. Instead, the board saddled him with the first crisis of his tenure at the company. Alex Denner, a longtime director, nominated a biotech executive who is also the mother of his child to succeed him on the board, and Biogen did disclose the relationship to shareholders, an omission that shocked people close to the company and undermined the notion Biogen was changing for the better.

Activist investor Sarissa Capital may have cleared a stumbling block in its push for board seats at Alkermes when one of its candidates resigned from Biogen, which has a commercial relationship with the drugmaker, Reuters says. The hedge fund’s founder, Alex Denner, one of three Sarissa candidates running for seats on the Alkermes board, on Monday said he would give up his board seat at Biogen. The move eliminates “any claim of conflict whatsoever,” Sarissa wrote to Alkermes shareholders on Tuesday. Alkermes licensed a multiple sclerosis drug to Biogen for commercialization, and some analysts worried it would be problematic for Denner to potentially sit on both boards.

Ed Silverman

