Pharmalittle: PBMs are targeted in yet another congressional bill; access to new Alzheimer’s drug may not happen quickly

Coherus BioSciences agreed to resolve a dispute over its plans to launch a lower-priced version of AbbVie’s Humira rheumatoid arthritis drug, Reuters writes. Earlier this month, Coherus said it will launch a biosimilar version of the drug at an 85% discount to the $6,922 list price and partnered with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company to sell it at $569.27. AbbVie alleged it breached an older deal granting Coherus a non-exclusive license to commercialize a biosimilar version in the U.S. as of July 1. AbbVie will not terminate the initial licensing deal based on its notice. It would have to serve another notice and give Coherus time to resolve the breach if it chooses to end the deal.

Expanded access to the Alzheimer’s drug from Eisai and Biogen is unlikely to happen quickly even if the Food and Drug Administration decides follow-up studies confirm the drug helps slow the disease, Bloomberg News explains. Medicare said that “broader” coverage would begin “on the same day the FDA grants traditional approval.” But patients, doctors, and analysts are all doubtful, citing the limited information publicized by the agency on how the registry will work. For the registry to succeed, it must be easy for prescribers to use, they argue. Researchers and others also will need real-time data to show whether the drug is beneficial and safe, they added.