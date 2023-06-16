Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

Steve Jenkinson (Courtesy)

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Metrion Biosciences hired Steve Jenkinson as vice president, drug discovery and safety assessment. Previously, he worked at Pfizer, where he was senior director, secondary pharmacology

But all work and no play can make for a dull drug discovery executive.