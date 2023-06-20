 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Novo Nordisk sues spas and clinics for selling versions of Wegovy and Ozempic for weight loss

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman June 20, 2023

Reprints
Semaglutide injection -- weight loss coverage from STAT
JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

In the latest fracas over obesity drugs, Novo Nordisk filed lawsuits alleging several medical spas, wellness clinics, and weight loss clinics around the U.S. are illegally selling compounded versions of its medicines.

The drugmaker accused the businesses of false advertising, unfair competition, and infringing on trademarks for three medicines: Wegovy, Ozempic, and Rybelsus. All three drugs are used to treat diabetes, although Wegovy was also approved by U.S. regulators to help people with overweight or obesity lose weight if they have a related condition such as high blood pressure.

advertisement

All three drugs contain the same active ingredient, known as semaglutide. Use of semaglutide has soared amid a tremendous amount of interest in the drugs, some spurred by social media and celebrity use. Unlike earlier rounds of prescription diet pills, medicines containing semaglutide do not produce the same troubling side effects.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Cancer drug shortages should have patients rioting in the…
Cancer drug shortages should have patients rioting in the streets
Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to…
Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to demand government action
Correcting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine ‘facts’
Correcting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine ‘facts’
Top federal lobbyist at PhRMA leaves
Top federal lobbyist at PhRMA leaves
Exact Sciences touts accuracy of updated Cologuard cancer test,…
Exact Sciences touts accuracy of updated Cologuard cancer test, but experts want more data
Pharmalittle: Opaque conflicts permeate prescription drug benefits; Sanofi prevails…
Pharmalittle: Opaque conflicts permeate prescription drug benefits; Sanofi prevails in Zantac arbitration

Recommended Stories