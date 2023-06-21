Pharmalittle: Novo Nordisk sues spas, clinics over compounded Wegovy; top lobbyist leaves PhRMA

Hello, everyone, and how are you this fine, sunny morning? The middle of the week has arrived, as you may know, so why not celebrate with a delicious cup of stimulation? After all, you made is this far, which is a likely sign of surviving another few days. And of course, no prescription is required, which is a good thing. Our choice today is butter pecan. And while you drink up, you can peruse some of the tidbits we have assembled to help you start the day. Hope you conquer the world and, as always, do keep in touch. …

In the latest fracas over obesity drugs, Novo Nordisk filed lawsuits alleging several medical spas, wellness clinics, and weight loss clinics around the U.S. are illegally selling compounded versions of its medicines, STAT tells us. The drugmaker accused the businesses of false advertising, unfair competition, and infringing on trademarks for three medicines: Wegovy, Ozempic, and Rybelsus. All three drugs are used to treat diabetes, although Wegovy was also approved by U.S. regulators to help people with overweight or obesity lose weight if they have a related condition such as high blood pressure. And all three drugs contain the same active ingredient, known as semaglutide.

advertisement

White House officials met with pharmaceutical company representatives in an effort to address long-standing concerns about the affordability of overdose-reversal drugs that the Biden administration views as crucial to saving lives amid the nation’s opioid crisis, The Washington Post reports. The meeting was held with representatives from 10 companies, including Emergent BioSolutions, which this summer will start selling without a prescription an overdose-reversal drug called naloxone. Critics have slammed Emergent for plans to price the nasal spray, sold under the brand name Narcan, at “less than $50” per two-dose kit, which they say is too expensive for many people.