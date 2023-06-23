 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
Pharmalot
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: FDA approves first gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy; states join FTC to stop Amgen deal

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman June 23, 2023

Reprints
Alex Hogan/STAT

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda is exceedingly modest. Rain or shine, we plan to promenade with the official mascots, catch up on our reading and make time for a listening party — the rotation will likely include this, this, this and this. And what about you? Now that summer has officially arrived, perhaps this is an opportunity to plan a well-deserved getaway. While you ponder the possibilities, you could get a head start by enjoying the great outdoors, hit a few good eateries, or maybe visit a museum or two. Or if energy levels are low, curl up in front of the telly. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon…

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted conditional approval to the first gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, although the agency restricted the treatment to younger patients, with additional data required to broaden its use, STAT reports. The therapy, called Elevydis, is made by Sarepta Therapeutics. The company will charge $3.2 million for the treatment, making it the second-most expensive drug in the U.S., behind a recently approved gene therapy for hemophilia. This was the first time the FDA has accepted a request from a drugmaker to grant a gene therapy accelerated approval, under which drugs are provisionally authorized based on a surrogate marker.

advertisement

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected an investigational treatment for NASH from Intercept Pharmaceuticals, derailing what would have been the first approved medicine for a prevalent liver disease, STAT tells us. The rejection made clear that reapplying for approval would require waiting about three years for a large, ongoing clinical trial to conclude. Instead, Intercept plans to cease its investments in NASH research, abandoning a field of study whose promise once made it a multibillion-dollar company. The rejection was widely expected after a May hearing in which independent FDA advisers voted the benefits of the drug did not outweigh its risks.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Lilly’s obesity pill cuts 15% of weight at highest…
Lilly’s obesity pill cuts 15% of weight at highest dose in mid-stage trial
CMS proposes new pathway for reimbursing breakthrough devices
CMS proposes new pathway for reimbursing breakthrough devices
Combination of two drugs can help treat methamphetamine addiction…
Combination of two drugs can help treat methamphetamine addiction for some, new clinical trial data shows 
Lilly’s obesity pill cuts 15% of weight at highest…
Lilly’s obesity pill cuts 15% of weight at highest dose in mid-stage trial
‘We fail people’: New data on disparities in Medicaid…
‘We fail people’: New data on disparities in Medicaid access to opioid addiction treatment
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

Recommended Stories