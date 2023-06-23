 Skip to Main Content
GSK settles first lawsuit set for a U.S. trial over cancer links to Zantac

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman June 23, 2023

Zantac
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

GSK reached a settlement with a man who claimed its Zantac heartburn medication caused his cancer, avoiding the first such case that was about to go to trial in the U.S.

In a brief statement, the company disclosed that it reached a settlement with James Goetz, who filed a lawsuit in a California state court. The deal reflected its desire “to avoid distraction related to protracted litigation in this case.” GSK did not provide any details, but added it did not admit any liability and “will continue to vigorously defend itself based on the facts and the science in all other Zantac cases.”

The Goetz suit was the first of approximately 2,000 lawsuits filed in California. The lawsuits argue that GSK and other companies that sold versions of the medicine knew the active ingredient, which is called ranitidine, degraded and transformed into a potential carcinogen known as NDMA under certain conditions.

