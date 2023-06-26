STAT-Harris Poll: Nearly half of U.S. adults would spend $100 a month for Ozempic, other weight-loss drugs

Almost half of Americans would be willing to spend up to $100 a month for new weight-loss medicines such as Wegovy, and one-third say they would indefinitely pay whatever they can afford to get the drugs, according to a new survey by STAT and The Harris Poll.

Although 47% say they would only spend the money up to a point — such as losing a certain amount of weight, or up until a special event — demand is so great that nearly one-quarter said they would pay up to $250 each month. And another 17% percent are willing to shell out as much as $500 each month. The survey, which polled 2,046 U.S. adults, was conducted earlier this month.

