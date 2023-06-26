 Skip to Main Content
STAT-Harris Poll: Nearly half of U.S. adults would spend $100 a month for Ozempic, other weight-loss drugs

  • Ed Silverman
  • Elaine Chen

By Ed Silverman and Elaine Chen June 26, 2023

Boxes of Ozempic photo illustration. -- health coverage from STAT
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Almost half of Americans would be willing to spend up to $100 a month for new weight-loss medicines such as Wegovy, and one-third say they would indefinitely pay whatever they can afford to get the drugs, according to a new survey by STAT and The Harris Poll.

Although 47% say they would only spend the money up to a point — such as losing a certain amount of weight, or up until a special event — demand is so great that nearly one-quarter said they would pay up to $250 each month. And another 17% percent are willing to shell out as much as $500 each month. The survey, which polled 2,046 U.S. adults, was conducted earlier this month.

About the Authors Reprints

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Elaine Chen

Cardiovascular Disease Reporter

Elaine Chen is a cardiovascular disease reporter at STAT, covering all aspects of heart and metabolic conditions including diabetes and obesity.

