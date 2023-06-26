 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalittle: Nearly half of U.S. adults would spend $100 a month for weight loss drugs; Pfizer scraps an obesity pill

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman June 26, 2023

Alex Hogan/STAT

Good morning, everyone. and welcome to another working week. We hope the weekend respite was restful and invigorating because now that familiar routine of online meetings, deadlines, and what-not has predictably returned. But what can you do when the world, such as it is, keeps spinning? As you might expect, we are coping by quaffing a few cups of welcome stimulation — our flavor today is Southern Pecan — and, as always, we invite you to join us. Remember, a prescription is not required. Meanwhile, here are some tidbits to help you along. Hope you have a smashing day, and do stay in touch. …

Almost half of Americans would be willing to spend up to $100 a month for new weight loss medicines such as Wegovy, and one-third say they would indefinitely pay whatever they can afford to get the drugs, according to a new survey by STAT and The Harris Poll. Although 47% say they would only spend the money up to a point — such as losing a certain amount of weight, or up until a special event — demand is so great that nearly one-quarter said they would pay up to $250 each month. And another 17% percent are willing to shell out as much as $500 each month. The survey, which polled 2,046 U.S. adults, was conducted earlier this month.

advertisement

An experimental pill from Eli Lilly led to 14.7% weight loss on the highest dose in a 36-week trial, heating up the growing competition among drugmakers to develop an effective oral obesity therapy, STAT writes. Orforglipron, taken daily, is a GLP-1 drug, a type of medication that mimics the effects of the glucagon-like peptide 1 hormone that helps people feel full after eating. This class of drugs has exploded in popularity, with the injectable GLP-1s Wegovy and Mounjaro showing up to 15% and 21% weight loss in trials, respectively. If pills can ultimately prove to work as well, they could be more accessible and more attractive to many patients for their convenience.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

