 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Health
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

FDA issues warning to wholesaler sued by Gilead and J&J for distributing counterfeit medicines

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman June 27, 2023

Reprints
Blue pills in the shape of a dollar sign surreound by white pills. -- Health Policy coverage from STAT
Adobe

A year after two major drugmakers sued a wholesaler for its alleged role in distributing counterfeit HIV pills, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned the same company for failing to ensure that “suspect” medicines did not enter the marketplace.

In a June 8 letter, the agency rebuked Safe Chain Solutions for violating a federal law designed to bolster the integrity of the pharmaceutical supply chain. Known as the Drug Supply Chain Security Act, the law was enacted a decade ago primarily to thwart counterfeiting, although it has been implemented in piecemeal fashion. It is supposed to go fully into effect this coming November.

advertisement

The warning letter, which was posted Tuesday on the FDA website, was issued more than a year after Gilead Sciences and Johnson & Johnson filed separate lawsuits accusing Safe Chain — as well as several little-known distributors and pharmacies — of disseminating countless bottles of fake HIV medicines and incorrect pills, including antipsychotics.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

It’s past time to address the problem of indoor…
It’s past time to address the problem of indoor air quality. A new technology can help
The Canada wildfires are exposing the harmful effects —…
The Canada wildfires are exposing the harmful effects — and health inequities — of air pollution
Flawed herpes testing leads to many false positives —…
Flawed herpes testing leads to many false positives — and needless suffering
Trump demands the U.S. pay no more for drugs…
Trump demands the U.S. pay no more for drugs than other countries … again
Gates Foundation to fund trial of long-awaited new tuberculosis…
Gates Foundation to fund trial of long-awaited new tuberculosis vaccine candidate
Pharmalittle: FDA declines to approve higher dose version of…
Pharmalittle: FDA declines to approve higher dose version of Regeneron eye drug; FDA warns wholesaler over…

Recommended Stories