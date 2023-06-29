 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Drug wholesaler owner indicted for alleged role in diverting Gilead and J&J HIV medicines

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman June 29, 2023

Reprints
skinny labeling and biosimilars
Adobe

The owner of a pharmaceutical wholesaler has been indicted for his alleged role in distributing misbranded HIV pills, a sign that U.S. authorities are now targeting an extensive scheme that pumped the medicines into the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Steven Diamantstein, who runs Scripts Wholesale in Brooklyn, N.Y., was indicted for participating in a conspiracy in which at least $150 million worth of HIV medicines were purchased at “steeply discounted” prices from patients and then repackaged and relabeled for distribution at much higher prices, according to an indictment filed in a federal court in Newark, N.J. He allegedly worked with several other individuals and pharmacies between 2017 and 2021 as part of the scheme.

advertisement

Reconfiguring bottles and labels for distributing medicines is known as misbranding or diverting legitimate prescription drugs. However, the indictment alleged Diamantstein also failed to provide the proper paperwork — known in industry parlance as a pedigree, or transaction history — as the medicines were distributed. This made it difficult to know whether a medicine was altered, if it was stored in improper conditions, or whether its potency was affected.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Supreme Court strikes down use of affirmative action, a…
Supreme Court strikes down use of affirmative action, a blow to efforts to diversify medical schools
It’s past time to address the problem of indoor…
It’s past time to address the problem of indoor air quality. A new technology can help
Correcting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine ‘facts’
Correcting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine ‘facts’
BioMarin wins approval for gene therapy to treat hemophilia…
BioMarin wins approval for gene therapy to treat hemophilia A
Listen: Novavax’s CEO promises a turnaround & how Lilly…
Listen: Novavax’s CEO promises a turnaround & how Lilly roiled the obesity market
Alkermes shareholders re-elect directors, rebuffing effort by hedge fund…
Alkermes shareholders re-elect directors, rebuffing effort by hedge fund Sarissa

Recommended Stories