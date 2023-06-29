 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

SEC charges former Pfizer statistician with insider trading over Paxlovid clinical trial results

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman June 29, 2023

Reprints
a stethoscope and money – hospitals and health insurance coverage from STAT
Adobe

A former Pfizer statistician on Thursday was charged by U.S. authorities with insider trading for acting on advance information about trial results for the Paxlovid Covid-19 treatment.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that Amit Dagar, 43, who had been a senior statistical program lead for the trial, traded Pfizer stock before results became public on Nov. 5, 2021. An interim analysis of a randomized double-blind study showed the drug reduced hospitalization or death by 89% compared to a placebo in high-risk adults who were not hospitalized.

advertisement

The results of the trial, which began in July 2021, were called a “game changer” by the company in the effort to thwart Covid-19 and Pfizer stock gained 11%, its largest single-day price move since 2009. But the day before the results were announced, the SEC alleged, Dagar was told by a supervisor about the positive outcome and that a press release would be issued the following day.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Supreme Court strikes down use of affirmative action, a…
Supreme Court strikes down use of affirmative action, a blow to efforts to diversify medical schools
It’s past time to address the problem of indoor…
It’s past time to address the problem of indoor air quality. A new technology can help
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog…
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog in the night-time
BioMarin wins approval for gene therapy to treat hemophilia…
BioMarin wins approval for gene therapy to treat hemophilia A
Listen: Novavax’s CEO promises a turnaround & how Lilly…
Listen: Novavax’s CEO promises a turnaround & how Lilly roiled the obesity market
Alkermes shareholders re-elect directors, rebuffing effort by hedge fund…
Alkermes shareholders re-elect directors, rebuffing effort by hedge fund Sarissa

Recommended Stories