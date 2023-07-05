Pharmalittle: Novo Nordisk spent $11 million on doctors to promote Ozempic and similar drugs; China offers foreign drugmakers an olive branch

Good morning, everyone, and nice to see you again after an extended holiday break, at least for many on this side of the pond. We hope the last few days have been refreshing and invigorating, no matter what you were up to. As for us, we are easing back in to the usual routine as we prepare for online calls and deadlines. Some things never change. So to get started, we are brewing a cup of stimulation, which we understand continues to have some worthwhile attributes. So please feel free to join us. Meanwhile, we have gathered the latest bushel of tidbits to help you on your journey today. Best of luck as you attempt to conquer the world. And of course, do keep in touch. …

Novo Nordisk spent $11 million on meals and travel for thousands of doctors last year, federal records show, as part of its push to promote Ozempic and other weight loss-inducing diabetes drugs, STAT writes. The company bought more than 457,000 meals to educate doctors and other prescribers about its portfolio of drugs known as GLP-1 agonists, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Nearly 12,000 prescribers had food paid for by the company more than a dozen times last year. And more than 200 prescribers recorded more than 50 meals and snacks paid for by Novo Nordisk. One doctor, who is a frequent speaker for the company, recorded 193.

With some states enacting abortion bans and others enshrining protections and expanding access to birth control, vending machines are part of a push on college campuses to ensure emergency contraceptives are cheap, discreet, and widely available, the Associated Press tells us. There are now 39 universities in 17 states with emergency contraceptive vending machines, and at least 20 more considering them, according to the American Society for Emergency Contraception. Some, such as the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma, are in states where abortion is largely banned. Over-the-counter purchase of Plan B and generic forms is legal in all 50 states.