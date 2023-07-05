 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
Pharmalot
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: Novo Nordisk spent $11 million on doctors to promote Ozempic and similar drugs; China offers foreign drugmakers an olive branch

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman July 5, 2023

Reprints
Alex Hogan/STAT

Good morning, everyone, and nice to see you again after an extended holiday break, at least for many on this side of the pond. We hope the last few days have been refreshing and invigorating, no matter what you were up to. As for us, we are easing back in to the usual routine as we prepare for online calls and deadlines. Some things never change. So to get started, we are brewing a cup of stimulation, which we understand continues to have some worthwhile attributes. So please feel free to join us. Meanwhile, we have gathered the latest bushel of tidbits to help you on your journey today. Best of luck as you attempt to conquer the world. And of course, do keep in touch. …

Novo Nordisk spent $11 million on meals and travel for thousands of doctors last year, federal records show, as part of its push to promote Ozempic and other weight loss-inducing diabetes drugs, STAT writes. The company bought more than 457,000 meals to educate doctors and other prescribers about its portfolio of drugs known as GLP-1 agonists, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Nearly 12,000 prescribers had food paid for by the company more than a dozen times last year. And more than 200 prescribers recorded more than 50 meals and snacks paid for by Novo Nordisk. One doctor, who is a frequent speaker for the company, recorded 193.

advertisement

With some states enacting abortion bans and others enshrining protections and expanding access to birth control, vending machines are part of a push on college campuses to ensure emergency contraceptives are cheap, discreet, and widely available, the Associated Press tells us. There are now 39 universities in 17 states with emergency contraceptive vending machines, and at least 20 more considering them, according to the American Society for Emergency Contraception. Some, such as the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma, are in states where abortion is largely banned. Over-the-counter purchase of Plan B and generic forms is legal in all 50 states.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

With savvy bets, a dynamic duo makes Eli Lilly…
With savvy bets, a dynamic duo makes Eli Lilly one of pharma’s biggest success stories
Malaria cases in Florida and Texas: Here’s what you…
Malaria cases in Florida and Texas: Here’s what you need to know
Pharmalittle: Next big hope for Alzheimer’s might not help…
Pharmalittle: Next big hope for Alzheimer’s might not help most Black patients; drugmakers ask Supreme Court…
From ‘Jeopardy!’ to Politico, the PBM ad wars are…
From ‘Jeopardy!’ to Politico, the PBM ad wars are taking over D.C.
What to know about this summer’s landmark Wegovy heart…
What to know about this summer’s landmark Wegovy heart health study
With savvy bets, a dynamic duo makes Eli Lilly…
With savvy bets, a dynamic duo makes Eli Lilly one of pharma’s biggest success stories

Recommended Stories