Pharmalittle: European regulator probes suicidal risks of weight loss drugs; Pfizer reports shortages of penicillin for fighting syphilis

A new shortage of a type of penicillin crucial to the fight against syphilis is alarming infectious disease experts, who warn that a protracted scarcity of the drug could worsen the U.S. epidemic of the sexually transmitted infection, The New York Times writes. The shortage, announced by Pfizer in a letter last month, involves Bicillin L-A, a long-acting injectable antibiotic also known as penicillin G benzathine. The company cited significant increases in demand because of the rising rate of syphilis infections, as well as Bicillin’s recent use as an alternative to amoxicillin, another antibiotic that has periodically been scarce and is prescribed for more general infections like strep throat.

Weight loss medications from Novo Nordisk are being investigated by the European Medicines Agency after several reports of suicidal risks were referred to the watchdog, Bloomberg News reports. The regulator is looking at adverse events noted by the Icelandic Medicines Agency, including two cases of suicidal thoughts linked to the drugs Saxenda and Ozempic. One additional case relating to thoughts of self-injury has been raised in connection with Saxenda. The agency is investigating the possible side effects in relation to patients who have used medicines containing the active ingredients semaglutide or liraglutide for weight loss. Novo’s hit weight loss drug Wegovy also contains semaglutide.