Pharmalittle: Eisai executive to retire; Express Scripts adds three Humira biosimilars to formulary

Eisai announced that Ivan Cheung, who ran its global Alzheimer’s drug program, will retire at the end of the month and be replaced by the son of Eisai chief executive officer Haruo Naito, STAT writes. The move comes after Cheung led the push for U.S. approval of the breakthrough medicine Leqembi. Keisuke Naito, 34, a senior vice president and chief strategy and planning officer, will become acting global Alzheimer’s officer. Cheung’s resignation comes less than a week after Eisai and Biogen were granted full approval for Leqembi in the U.S. The drug is the first medicine shown to slow progression of the disease, which afflicts some 6 million Americans.

Express Scripts will add three biosimilar versions of AbbVie’s blockbuster arthritis treatment Humira to its list of preferred drugs, Reuters notes. The biosimilars include branded and unbranded versions from Sandoz, the generic unit of Novartis, as well as one from Boehringer Ingelheim. Express Scripts, the pharmacy benefits manager owned by Cigna, said the biosimilars would be included as preferred brands on its formulary. The drugs, launched this month, add to competition for Humira in the U.S. that started in January with the launch of a biosimilar by Amgen that is already on Express Scripts formulary.