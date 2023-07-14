 Skip to Main Content
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman July 14, 2023

Pharmalot Coming/Going STILL
Alex Hogan/STAT

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that MBX Biosciences hired Steven Prestrelski as chief scientific officer. Previously, he worked was founder and chief scientific officer at Xeris Biopharma.

a man stands in front of a wooden table full of fresh vegetables and plates of food. he is wearing a blue shirt and a blue patterned apron, and his arms are stretched out to signal toward the food
Steven Prestrelski (Courtesy)

But all work and no play can make for a dull chief scientific officer.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Recommended Stories