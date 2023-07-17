 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
Pharmalot
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Colombian government explores compulsory licensing for an HIV drug

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman July 17, 2023

Reprints
AIDS Virus Illustration still
Molly Ferguson for STAT

The latest clash over the cost of a prescription medicine is playing out in Colombia, where the government is exploring the possibility of issuing a compulsory license for a needed HIV treatment — a move that would spark another battle with the pharmaceutical industry.

Last month, Colombian Health Minister Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo issued a resolution to examine whether the government should pursue a license to obtain lower-cost generic versions of an HIV medicine called dolutegravir made by ViiV Healthcare, which is largely controlled by GSK. The drug is known commercially as Tivicay, or as Dovato when combined with other medicines.

advertisement

The resolution noted the cost for a month’s supply of the highest strength of the drug is approximately $100, or about 50 times what the Pan-American Health Organization pays for generic versions. Moreover, the number of HIV cases in Colombia grew 31% last year, rising to 18,410, not including cases attributed to people fleeing instability in neighboring Venezuela.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in California evaded $170…
Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in California evaded $170 million in taxes, whistleblower says
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Electronic health record maker NextGen Healthcare to pay $31…
Electronic health record maker NextGen Healthcare to pay $31 million to resolve fraud claims
Sanofi licenses CRISPR enzyme in bid to develop safer,…
Sanofi licenses CRISPR enzyme in bid to develop safer, simpler sickle cell cure
Detailed data confirm benefits — and risks — of…
Detailed data confirm benefits — and risks — of Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s drug
Pharmalittle: Alzheimer’s diagnosis revamp embraces rating scale similar to…
Pharmalittle: Alzheimer’s diagnosis revamp embraces rating scale similar to cancer; FTC seeks info on Pfizer-Seagen deal

Recommended Stories