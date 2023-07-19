 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
Biotech
Pharma
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

House committee probes FDA inspections of pharma plants in China and India

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman July 19, 2023

Reprints
Photography of the US department of health and human services in Silver Spring MD
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

A congressional committee is demanding the U.S. Food and Drug Administration provide detailed information about pharmaceutical plant inspections in China and India, two countries whose significant production of generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients has caused concern about an overreliance on foreign manufacturers.

Chinese and Indian manufacturers receive the largest number of warning letters about quality control issues from the FDA, including carcinogens in medicines, destroyed or falsified data, and sterility problems in manufacturing. But an ongoing crisis over prescription drug shortages is simultaneously prompting the FDA to make compromises when confronting wayward manufacturers.

advertisement

In a July 18 letter to the FDA, the House Energy & Commerce Committee noted that some companies have a “demonstrated pattern of repeatedly violating FDA safety regulations.” But due to rising shortages, the agency is allowing temporary imports of otherwise unapproved drugs from China and India, which “makes having effective foreign inspection programs in those countries critical.”

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Critics and defenders weigh in on Stanford president’s resignation…
Critics and defenders weigh in on Stanford president’s resignation after research investigation
Stanford president to resign after investigation finds he failed…
Stanford president to resign after investigation finds he failed to ‘decisively and forthrightly’ correct research
‘This actually changes everything’: Altered image in 1999 paper…
‘This actually changes everything’: Altered image in 1999 paper raises potential peril for Stanford president
Damages from tornado at Pfizer plant could compound challenges…
Damages from tornado at Pfizer plant could compound challenges of drug shortages
Pharmalittle: Health care mergers facing tougher antitrust scrutiny; tornado…
Pharmalittle: Health care mergers facing tougher antitrust scrutiny; tornado hits Pfizer plant and more shortages may…
FTC plans to reverse years of policy statements supporting…
FTC plans to reverse years of policy statements supporting pharmacy benefit managers

Recommended Stories