Pharmalittle: J&J is third drugmaker to sue over Medicare negotiations; Teva faces trial over Medicare kickbacks

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman July 19, 2023

Alex Hogan/STAT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the middle of the week. Congratulations on making it this far, and remember, there are only a few more days until the weekend arrives. So keep plugging away. After all, what are the alternatives? While you ponder the possibilities, we invite you to join us for a delightful cup of stimulation. Our choice today is pistachio creme. Remember that no prescription is required and cash-paying customers do not have to worry about how rebates may impact the transaction. Meanwhile, here is the latest menu of tidbits to help you on your way. Have a wonderful day, and please do stay in touch. …

U.S. Senate health committee chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) added three drug-shortage measures to a pandemic-preparedness bill that his committee will consider Thursday, but only one of them would grant the U.S. Food and Drug Administration new authorities to tackle the issue, STAT writes. The new measure would require drug companies to tell the FDA the volume of ingredients they buy from each of their suppliers. Current law requires companies to disclose from whom they buy ingredients, but they do not need to share how much of the ingredients they source from suppliers.

Johnson & Johnson became the third drugmaker to sue the Biden administration over its new Medicare drug price negotiation program, STAT notes. J&J joins a flurry of litigation challenging the Medicare drug price-negotiation program, which is set to start this fall. Merck; Bristol Myers Squibb; the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, the industry trade group; and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have also filed suit. The negotiated prices would go into effect in 2026. J&J echoed other drugmakers in arguing that the Medicare negotiation program is not a negotiation at all, and would amount to an unconstitutional confiscation of medicines.

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

