Pharmalittle: Health care mergers facing tougher antitrust scrutiny; tornado hits Pfizer plant and more shortages may result

Health care companies trying to merge can expect tougher policing from the top federal antitrust agencies, according to a set of newly released draft guidelines, STAT writes. The U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Federal Trade Commission laid out 13 proposed guidelines detailing how they will judge whether proposed mergers and acquisitions are anticompetitive and should be challenged. The rules would have strong implications for the health care industry, where sizable deals among hospitals, physician practices, private equity firms, health insurers, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmaceutical companies, and medical device firms occur almost weekly.

Activist shareholder Elliott Investment Management has built a significant stake in Catalent and is pushing for a shake-up on its board, The Wall Street Journal reports. The exact size of Elliott’s stake could not be learned, but the nomination window for board candidates closes on July 29. The move comes at a tumultuous time for Catalent, which provides contract manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The company played a critical role in the rapid mass production of Covid-19 vaccines, but in recent months Catalent has faced significant setbacks, including quality-control issues and the departure of its chief financial officer in April.