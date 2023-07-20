 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
Biotech
Pharma
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Damages from tornado at Pfizer plant could compound challenges of drug shortages

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman July 20, 2023

Reprints
The Pfizer facility is seen on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, following a tornado that heavily damaged a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in Rocky Mount, N.C. – pharma coverage from STAT
A Pfizer plant in North Carolina, pictured before a tornado caused severe damage. Chris Seward/AP

The tornado that struck parts of North Carolina on Wednesday not only damaged the immediate area, but could soon make it much harder for countless people across the U.S. and around the world to obtain needed medicines the next time they visit a hospital.

Among the damaged buildings was a Pfizer plant in Rocky Mountain, N.C. that produces nearly 30% of all sterile injectable medicines that the company sells to U.S. hospitals. The facility, which was built in 1968, commands more than 1.4 million square feet of manufacturing space and had been recently expanded, also makes glass vials, plastic vials, syringes, flexible containers and semi-rigid bottles. And local media reports suggested warehouse inventory may have been wiped out.

advertisement

For the moment, the extent of the destruction remains unclear. A Pfizer spokesperson said the company is trying to determine the impact on production, but told us further details are not yet available.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Stanford president’s abrupt departure after research misconduct investigation sparks…
Stanford president’s abrupt departure after research misconduct investigation sparks debate
Stanford president to resign after investigation finds he failed…
Stanford president to resign after investigation finds he failed to ‘decisively and forthrightly’ correct research
Stop taking Ozempic before surgery, anesthesiologist group recommends
Stop taking Ozempic before surgery, anesthesiologist group recommends
Pharmalittle: Health care mergers facing tougher antitrust scrutiny; tornado…
Pharmalittle: Health care mergers facing tougher antitrust scrutiny; tornado hits Pfizer plant and more shortages may…
FTC plans to reverse years of policy statements supporting…
FTC plans to reverse years of policy statements supporting pharmacy benefit managers
Hospitals struggle to make money on CAR-T cancer therapies,…
Hospitals struggle to make money on CAR-T cancer therapies, but their fortunes may change

Recommended Stories