Major pharma companies call on their suppliers to reduce carbon footprints

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman July 21, 2023

Illustration of a globe with images of polluting –airplanes, trucks, and medicine bottles -- environmental health coverage from STAT
Christine Kao/STAT

As anxiety mounts over climate change, seven of the world’s largest drugmakers urged dozens of their suppliers to outline targets they expect them to reach over the next few years in order to reduce carbon footprints.

In explaining their action, the companies — GSK, Sanofi, Roche, AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk, Samsung Biologics, and Merck KGaA — noted that the health care sector contributes approximately 5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, with around half of this coming from healthcare supply chains.

“Joint action at scale is needed to move the needle,” they wrote in a statement. “…Healthcare supply chains must become greener, more efficient and circular. We must work across the value chain to decarbonize operations and do all we can to move away from fossil-fueled heat and power… Shifting to net zero, climate-resilient health systems cannot be achieved in siloes.”

Ed Silverman

