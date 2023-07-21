Pharmalittle: Sanders wants to replace drug patents with prizes for innovation; FDA approves an anthrax vaccine

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda is shaping up quickly. We plan to promenade with the official mascots, manicure the grounds, attend some nuptials, and squeeze in a listening party, where the rotation will likely include this, this, this, and this. And what about you? Given this is the thick of a hot summer, this may be a splendid time to enjoy the great outdoors — pools, beaches, and lakes are beckoning. Conversely, you could take in a moving picture — Barbieheimer may be at a cinema near you — and luxuriate in the chilled air. You could plan an overdue getaway if you can swallow the cost of last-minute bookings. Or you could simply sit about quietly and be Zen. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon. …

U. S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will finally get a study of his proposal to do away with drug patents and other intellectual property protections in favor of rewarding inventions with prize money, STAT writes. The measure directing the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine to study the idea was added to the Pandemic All-Hazards and Preparedness Act a day before Sanders’ health committee passed the bill. The idea is to delink the cost of inventing drugs from their prices. In place of intellectual property protections, the government would finance more drug research and award cash prizes to companies when they invent drugs or hit milestones.

The tornado that struck parts of North Carolina on Wednesday not only damaged the immediate area, but could soon make it much harder for countless people across the U.S. and around the world to obtain needed medicines the next time they visit a hospital, STAT explains. Among the damaged buildings was a Pfizer plant in Rocky Mountain, N.C., that produces nearly 30% of all sterile injectable medicines that the company sells to U.S. hospitals. For the moment, the extent of the destruction remains unclear. A Pfizer spokesperson said the company is trying to determine the impact on production, but told us further details are not yet available.