 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

FDA inspection underscores problem at major U.S. compounder behind hospital drug recalls

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman July 26, 2023

Reprints
Mortar and Pestle
Adobe

One of the largest compound pharmacy operations in the U.S. recently recalled a slew of injectable medicines used by hospitals over concerns about possible side effects and a newly released regulatory report underscores the extent of the problem.

The Food and Drug Administration found several issues that raised the possibility of contamination during an inspection of an Allentown, Pa., facility run by Central Admixture Pharmacy Services. These issues included inadequate environmental monitoring and follow-up investigations, according to an inspection report posted online this week.

advertisement

For example, there were 100 instances between November 2022 and March 2023 in which the company found what the FDA called a “significant number” of bacteria, yeast, mold, and other spore-forming organisms. Yet the compounder failed to investigate the causes or take adequate corrective or preventive actions to mitigate the risk of formation.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Asian American doctors, overrepresented in medicine, are largely left…
Asian American doctors, overrepresented in medicine, are largely left out of leadership
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog…
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog in the night-time
Senate panel advances PBM reform — but sidesteps anything…
Senate panel advances PBM reform — but sidesteps anything controversial
UHS finance chief said company favors patients whose insurance…
UHS finance chief said company favors patients whose insurance pays more
European Commission accelerates phasing out animal testing, but stops…
European Commission accelerates phasing out animal testing, but stops short of a ban
Democrats decry a new health package as too easy…
Democrats decry a new health package as too easy on private equity

Recommended Stories