 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Intas Pharma employee used acid to destroy manufacturing records at troubled plant

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Aug. 1, 2023

Reprints
Photography of the US department of health and human services in Silver Spring MD
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Last November, an employee at Intas Pharmaceuticals, which makes several widely used chemotherapies that are in short supply, was seen pouring acetic acid in a trash bin containing documents at a manufacturing facility.

Another employee failed to report all test results on product samples and, at times, printouts were tossed in the trash. Plastic bags filled with torn and discarded important production records were stashed under a stairwell and on a truck parked outside. Laboratory data, in some cases, went missing. The company also failed to validate processes to ensure strength, quality and purity of its medicines.

advertisement

These serious violations of manufacturing protocols were revealed in a July 28 warning letter sent by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in response to an inspection late last year at the Intas facility in Sanand, India. Some details were previously disclosed in an FDA inspection report made public, but the letter provides added information and context about agency concerns.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

‘Oppenheimer’ is a must-watch for everyone who works in…
‘Oppenheimer’ is a must-watch for everyone who works in AI and health care
Labor Department says UnitedHealth Group unit illegally denied emergency…
Labor Department says UnitedHealth Group unit illegally denied emergency room, drug screen claims
Amazon expands telehealth clinic nationwide
Amazon expands telehealth clinic nationwide
With new acquisitions, Humana and CVS hope to turn…
With new acquisitions, Humana and CVS hope to turn members into patients
Pharmalittle: Some employers cut insurance coverage for weight loss…
Pharmalittle: Some employers cut insurance coverage for weight loss drugs; U.S. urges ADHD pill makers to…
Labor Department says UnitedHealth Group unit illegally denied emergency…
Labor Department says UnitedHealth Group unit illegally denied emergency room, drug screen claims

Recommended Stories