Pharmalittle: Medicare looks to improve Alzheimer’s care but sidesteps drug prices; CVS to cut 5,000 jobs

Medicare announced a pilot program aimed at improving dementia care and reducing the strain on unpaid caregivers, but it does not deal with controlling the price of new Alzheimer’s drugs, STAT writes. The pilot is voluntary. Physician practices that participate will get a lump-sum payment for each dementia patient in their care. But the program makes no mention of Leqembi, the first drug shown to slow the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s disease, which the FDA approved on July 6 and which costs $26,500 a year. In June, Senate health committee Chairman Bernie Sanders suggested that Medicare run a pilot program to limit payment for Leqembi.

CVS is shedding about 5,000 jobs to reduce costs as the pharmacy chain sharpens its focus on health care services, The Wall Street Journal notes. The jobs affected are mostly corporate positions and the company does not expect that customer-oriented roles in pharmacies, stores, and clinics will be affected. The move comes as CVS transitions to play a larger role in treating patients, such as a $10.6 billion deal for Oak Street Health, which operates primary-care clinics for the elderly. CVS operates more than 9,000 retail locations and 1,100 walk-in clinics nationwide. It also owns Aetna, one of the biggest U.S. health insurers, and CVS Caremark, one of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefits manager.