Pharmalittle: Some employers cut insurance coverage for weight loss drugs; U.S. urges ADHD pill makers to boost production

So many people have turned to drugs used for weight loss that some employers are cutting off insurance coverage to head off climbing bills, The Wall Street Journal reports. Spending on the popular drugs, which belong to the class including Ozempic and can cost as much as $1,350 a month for a patient, has quickly leapt into the tens of millions of dollars for insurance plans. The outlays are straining the finances of some plans, including those funded by employers. The reimbursement cuts, along with restrictions that other employers are implementing, mark the financial downside of the drugs’ medical triumph.

The first drug purporting to slow the advance of Alzheimer’s disease is likely to cost the U.S. health care system billions annually even as it remains out of reach for many lower-income seniors most likely to suffer from dementia, KFF Health News explains. Medicare and Medicaid patients will make up 92% of the market for the drug, called Leqembi. Besides the $26,500 annual price tag, treatment could cost U.S. taxpayers $82,500 per patient per year, on average, for genetic tests, frequent brain scans, safety monitoring, and other care, according to the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, or ICER. About 1 million Alzheimer’s patients in the U.S. could qualify to use the drug.