Vertex faces renewed calls to widen access to its cystic fibrosis medicines in poor countries

Several Latino advocacy groups and more than 100 clinicians from dozens of countries are lending their voices to an expanding campaign to pressure Vertex Pharmaceuticals to widen access to its cystic fibrosis medications.

In separate letters sent to the company in recent weeks, the health care providers and advocates maintained there is a notable disparity in access to Vertex medicines between mostly wealthy nations and low- and middle-income countries. And they argued that the key obstacle has been pricing, which has made it difficult for cystic fibrosis patients in many countries to afford the drugs.

“It is clear that Vertex’s pricing strategy represents a formidable barrier to universal access to treatment, and despite the wealth these medicines have generated for the company, little visible effort has been invested by Vertex to help patients in countries unable to afford treatment,” the health care providers wrote in a July 31 letter to Vertex chief executive officer Reshma Kewalramani.