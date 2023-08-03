 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Biotech
Health
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Vertex faces renewed calls to widen access to its cystic fibrosis medicines in poor countries

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Aug. 3, 2023

Reprints
A box of the expensive cystic fibrosis medicine Trikafta -- coverage from STAT
Dado Galdieri/The New York Times

Several Latino advocacy groups and more than 100 clinicians from dozens of countries are lending their voices to an expanding campaign to pressure Vertex Pharmaceuticals to widen access to its cystic fibrosis medications.

In separate letters sent to the company in recent weeks, the health care providers and advocates maintained there is a notable disparity in access to Vertex medicines between mostly wealthy nations and low- and middle-income countries. And they argued that the key obstacle has been pricing, which has made it difficult for cystic fibrosis patients in many countries to afford the drugs.

advertisement

“It is clear that Vertex’s pricing strategy represents a formidable barrier to universal access to treatment, and despite the wealth these medicines have generated for the company, little visible effort has been invested by Vertex to help patients in countries unable to afford treatment,” the health care providers wrote in a July 31 letter to Vertex chief executive officer Reshma Kewalramani.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

Study proposing microbiome-based cancer diagnostic comes under fire
Study proposing microbiome-based cancer diagnostic comes under fire
With new acquisitions, Humana and CVS hope to turn…
With new acquisitions, Humana and CVS hope to turn members into patients
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog…
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog in the night-time
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
Pharmalittle: White House drug-shortage task force brainstorms fixes; U.S.…
Pharmalittle: White House drug-shortage task force brainstorms fixes; U.S. pharma layoffs are ballooning
Medicare slashes safety net hospital payments on estimate that…
Medicare slashes safety net hospital payments on estimate that more people have insurance

Recommended Stories