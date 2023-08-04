Pharmalittle: White House drug-shortage task force brainstorms fixes; U.S. pharma layoffs are ballooning

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda is rather modest. We expect to promenade with the official mascots, catch up on our reading, and take a long drive in the countryside. If time permits, we will also hold a listening party with Mrs. Pharmalot. The rotation will likely include this, this, this and this. And what about you? There is still time to plan a summer getaway. Or you could enjoy the great outdoors in your vicinity — lakes, rivers, and beaches are beckoning. Or perhaps this is simply a wonderful time to catch up with someone special. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon. …

A new White House task force on drug shortages held a rare in-person meeting last Friday with representatives from hospitals, drugmakers, pharmacies, and others in the drug supply chain to brainstorm policies for stemming shortages of cancer drugs, STAT reports. The meeting focused on immediate steps that could help alleviate shortages, such as allowing temporary importation of drugs from other countries, and also touched on purchasing issues. The White House formed the task force early this year, but it has kept a low profile. The task force plans to recommend drug-shortage reforms, but the White House has not said when it plans to make the recommendations.

Pfizer will begin making some products available only through its emergency ordering process, as part of steps to manage inventory at its North Carolina facility that was struck by a tornado last month, Reuters says. The drugmaker released a list of 12 unique or specific presentations of nine products with high medical need. The company’s Rocky Mount plant is one of the world’s largest factories for sterile injectable medicines and its products include anesthetics, painkillers, and anti-infective medicines for use in hospitals. Nearly 25% of Pfizer’s sterile injectables used in U.S. hospitals are produced there.