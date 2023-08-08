Pharmalittle: Novo’s Wegovy obesity drug lowers cardiovascular risk in key trial; Nektar accuses Lilly of ‘misconduct’ in development deal

Top of the morning to you. Gray skies are hovering over the Pharmalot campus right now, but our spirits remain sunny, nonetheless. Why? We will trot out a bit of insight from the Morning Mayor, who would say “Every new day should be unwrapped like a precious gift.” To celebrate the notion, we are brewing still more cups of stimulation and invite you to join us. Remember, a prescription is not required. Our choice today is maple bourbon. Meanwhile, here are a few items of interest. Hope you have a smashing day and, of course, do stay in touch. …

Novo Nordisk’s obesity drug Wegovy cut the risk of major heart complications by 20% in a closely watched trial, results that could streamline insurance coverage and spur even greater demand for the highly popular therapy, STAT reports. The milestone Select trial of about 17,500 patients is the first to show that an obesity medication leads to long-term cardiovascular benefits. The company reported only the topline figure in a press release and did not break out the reductions in heart attacks, strokes, or cardiovascular deaths. But the 20% reduction was greater than many observers were expecting. In a research note, Jefferies analysts called the results a “best case” outcome.

A behind-the-scenes feud over a drug development program erupted into public view as Nektar Therapeutics filed a lawsuit accusing Eli Lilly of undermining a project in favor of another deal, STAT writes. At issue is a partnership that began in 2017 to develop and potentially market a drug, known as Rezpeg, to treat various autoimmune diseases, and in particular, eczema. But the arrangement went awry after Lilly spent about $1.1 billion in 2020 to acquire another company called Dermira, which was developing a competing medication to treat atopic dermatitis. Consequently, Lilly’s interest in its development project with Nektar “waned dramatically,” according to the lawsuit.