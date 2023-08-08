 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

More drugmakers are filing continuation patents that sideline generic competition

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Aug. 8, 2023

Reprints
Patent folder IP nationalism
Adobe

Amid concerns that the pharmaceutical industry unfairly wins monopolies on medicines, a new analysis finds there has been a whopping 200% increase in patents filed by companies that made few substantive changes to their drugs during a 15-year period.

Pharmaceutical companies often file what are known as continuation patents in order to extend their window to thwart lower-cost generic competitors from reaching the market. But critics argue such patents can amount to inconsequential tweaks, which bolster bottom lines, but force the U.S. health care system to pay higher prices for medicines for extended periods.

advertisement

The latest analysis bears this out.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

Doctors need to pay more attention to non-physical side…
Doctors need to pay more attention to non-physical side effects of health care
Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to…
Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to demand government action
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Pharmalittle: Novo’s Wegovy obesity drug lowers cardiovascular risk in…
Pharmalittle: Novo’s Wegovy obesity drug lowers cardiovascular risk in key trial; Nektar accuses Lilly of ‘misconduct’…
Beleaguered drug manufacturer Emergent cuts jobs, executive role in…
Beleaguered drug manufacturer Emergent cuts jobs, executive role in business shake-up
Novo’s obesity drug Wegovy lowers cardiovascular risk by 20%,…
Novo’s obesity drug Wegovy lowers cardiovascular risk by 20%, landmark trial finds

Recommended Stories