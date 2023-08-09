Pharmalittle: Wegovy heart study has docs seeing new possibilities; drugmakers file more ‘continuation’ patents that sideline generic rivals

Good morning, everyone, and how are you today? We are doing just fine, thank you. Given that this is already the middle of the week and we have survived this far, no reason not to continue, yes? Just consider the alternatives. In fact, this modest accomplishment calls for celebration. So please join us in quaffing a ritual cup of needed stimulation — our choice today is the aromatic blueberry cobbler. Or grab a bottle of water, if you prefer. Meanwhile, here are a few items of interest to help you along. Once again, we hope you have a successful day and, of course, keep in touch. We enjoy hearing your tips and tidbits. …

The momentum around weight loss drugs is about to get even bigger in the wake of Novo Nordisk’s announcement that its Wegovy drug, which is prescribed for combating obesity, cut the risk of cardiovascular disease by 20% in a large trial, STAT writes. The full results of the study, funded by the company, will be presented at the American Heart Association meeting in November. Meanwhile, doctors and researchers say they expect the findings to have a big impact on how clinicians approach the treatment of both obesity and cardiovascular disease, as well as increase the likelihood that prescriptions for obesity drugs will be covered by insurance.

Novo Nordisk has turned to influential Black Americans in pursuit of what would be a lucrative victory: having Medicare cover a new class of weight loss drugs, including its highly sought Wegovy, which can cost patients more than $1,000 a month, KFF Health News explains. During a conference of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation last fall — a jam-packed gathering featuring prominent Black lawmakers — Novo Nordisk sponsored a panel discussion on obesity. In March, the company sponsored a streaming show during which guests advocated for Medicare to cover drugs for weight loss.