What to know about concerns raised by compounded versions of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Aug. 10, 2023

Compounding Pharmacy
APStock

As demand for Ozempic and Wegovy surges, a little-noticed warning about the medicines was issued recently by regulators.

In late May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it received a “few” adverse event reports concerning compounded versions of the injectable medicines, which both contain the same active ingredient, known as semaglutide. Wegovy is approved for weight loss, while Ozempic is prescribed for diabetes and is also sometimes used to treat obesity.

The notice raised an important question: To what extent should the public be concerned?

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

