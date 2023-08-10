What to know about concerns raised by compounded versions of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy

As demand for Ozempic and Wegovy surges, a little-noticed warning about the medicines was issued recently by regulators.

In late May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it received a “few” adverse event reports concerning compounded versions of the injectable medicines, which both contain the same active ingredient, known as semaglutide. Wegovy is approved for weight loss, while Ozempic is prescribed for diabetes and is also sometimes used to treat obesity.

advertisement

The notice raised an important question: To what extent should the public be concerned?