EPA fines Roche’s Genentech unit for hazardous waste violations

Following an extensive inspection, the Environmental Protection Agency fined Genentech more than $158,000 for hazardous waste violations at a facility in California, the latest instance in which a pharmaceutical company has been cited for failing to adhere to environment regulations.

The inspection took place at three locations around a South San Francisco site run by the company, which is a unit of Roche. During a visit three years ago, EPA inspectors found Genentech failed to take several necessary steps to deal with waste, including storing waste without a permit and failing to meet requirements related to monitoring hazardous waste air emissions.

A detailed, 33-page report also noted the company failed to mark equipment and record it correctly, failed to perform required inspections of emissions control equipment, and failed to maintain overfill protection controls for a hazardous waste tank. EPA inspectors also identified hazardous waste manifests that failed to include all necessary federal waste codes.