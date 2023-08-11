More hospital pharmacists are rationing drugs due to increasing shortages

Nearly every hospital pharmacy across the U.S. is experiencing shortages of prescription drugs. And the problem has become so bad – especially for chemotherapies — that one-third of hospital pharmacists reported their institutions are rationing, delaying, or canceling treatments or procedures, according to a new survey.

Specifically, 99% of hospitals pharmacists reported shortages, which is causing 85% to ration treatments and 84% to rely on different dosages. At the same time, more pharmacists are changing their purchasing practices, with nine out of 10 pivoting toward different vial sizes or concentrations, while 59% percent are buying more from compounding pharmacies.

advertisement

Anemic supplies are also having a financial impact, with 73% of the 354 pharmacists involved in financial matters estimating budgets were expanding by anywhere from 6% to 20% as a result of shortages, according to the survey of more than 1,100 hospital pharmacists that was conducted in June and July by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.