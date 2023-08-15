FDA warns AstraZeneca over misleading promotional materials for a COPD drug

The Food and Drug Administration scolded AstraZeneca for making misleading claims about the effectiveness of a key medicine used treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

In an Aug. 4 warning letter, the agency admonished the company for a promotional sales aid that suggested the treatment, called Breztri, had a positive impact on death rates and reduced the risk of death in COPD patients. But the suggestions were not supported by a clinical trial cited in the promotional material, according to the FDA.

“No conclusions about the effect of Breztri on all-cause mortality,” which refers to the rate of death due to any cause in a population, “can be drawn from the (clinical) trial,” the FDA wrote. The agency added that, “to date, no drug has been shown to improve all-cause mortality” in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. For these reasons, the promotional material was “concerning from a public health perspective.”