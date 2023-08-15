SEC wants to know if key supplier of research monkeys bribed foreign officials

A U.S. government probe into a monkey-smuggling operation emanating from Cambodia has gone in a new direction as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission examines whether Inotiv, a key importer, complied with a federal law that governs bribing foreign officials.

The company — which is a major supplier of non-human primates to corporate, government, and academic research laboratories — received a voluntary request last May for documents dating back to December 2017 about importing non-human primates from Asia, according to a regulatory filing. (See page 42.) And the SEC wants to know whether Inotiv complied with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Inotiv maintained that it is “fully cooperating” with the SEC.