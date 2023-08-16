 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

In a rare move, FDA threatens to fine a company for failing to report clinical trial results

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Aug. 16, 2023

Reprints
Covid Clinical Trials
Molly Ferguson for STAT

For only the fifth time, the Food and Drug Administration recently threatened to fine a company or clinical trial investigator for failing to post study results on a federal government database. And transparency advocates say this is the latest proof that the agency needs to step up enforcement.

In a July 19 letter, the FDA warned Light Sciences Oncology about its failure to post study results about a prostate treatment to the database, ClinicalTrials.gov. Its trial was completed in 2017, but the company missed a deadline to seek a reporting extension. After receiving the FDA letter, Light Sciences posted results on Aug. 2, although outstanding issues remain with its submission.

advertisement

A U.S. federal law called the FDA Amendments Act, adopted in 2007, requires trial sponsors to register applicable studies on ClinicalTrials.gov within 21 days after the first human subject is enrolled and submit summary results information to the database within 12 months after the trial’s primary completion date. A rule went into effect in 2017 to strengthen reporting requirements.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

South Africa ordered to disclose contracts with Pfizer, J&J,…
South Africa ordered to disclose contracts with Pfizer, J&J, and other Covid-19 vaccine suppliers
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog…
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog in the night-time
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science…
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science is starting to test their claims —…
ViiV Healthcare and Doctors Without Borders tussle over contract…
ViiV Healthcare and Doctors Without Borders tussle over contract terms for an HIV drug
Blue Shield of California overhauls drug pricing operation —…
Blue Shield of California overhauls drug pricing operation — by adding more vendors
U.S. appeals court strikes down key provisions in Oklahoma…
U.S. appeals court strikes down key provisions in Oklahoma law that regulates PBMs

Recommended Stories