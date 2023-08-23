 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: Roche data on immunotherapy accidentally released; Novo Nordisk hires Thermo Fisher to manufacture Wegovy

  • Andrew Joseph

By Andrew Joseph Aug. 23, 2023

Reprints
Alex Hogan/STAT

Hello and happy Wednesday from STAT’s London outpost, with Andrew Joseph here filling in for Ed. While you fire up the coffee pot, we’re doing a bit of post-lunch cleanup, but still of course have time to offer you the latest in pharma headlines. 

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, the multibillion-dollar hunt for what many drugmakers hope will be the next big immunotherapy target had its latest twist, STAT details. Roche confirmed the accidental release of interim data from a clinical trial testing whether blocking that target — a protein on T cells known as TIGIT — can enable non-small lung cancer patients to live longer than standard immunotherapy alone. The data are from February and remain far from conclusive, but they showed that patients on the combination of Tecentriq and an anti-TIGIT antibody had a median survival of 22.9 months, compared to 16.7 months on Tecentriq alone.

advertisement

Novo Nordisk has hired Thermo Fisher as its second contract manufacturer for its popular weight-loss drug Wegovy, Reuters reports, citing a source familiar with the matter. Thermo is doing the filling of the Wegovy injection pens at its factory in Greenville, N.C., the source said. The company had previously said it had enlisted a second contract manufacturer, but had not identified it. The Danish drugmaker is scrambling to boost output of the drug to meet soaring demand in the United States and after production problems at the factory in Belgium operated by its first contract manufacturer, Catalent.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Andrew Joseph

Andrew Joseph

Europe Correspondent

Andrew Joseph covers health, medicine, and the biopharma industry in Europe.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

Apellis safety probe of eye disease drug identifies injection…
Apellis safety probe of eye disease drug identifies injection needle as possible cause of severe side…
Intellia plays down concerns about accidental germline transmission in…
Intellia plays down concerns about accidental germline transmission in CRISPR trial
An accidental data release by Roche boosts some hopes…
An accidental data release by Roche boosts some hopes for anti-TIGIT cancer immunotherapies
Apellis safety probe of eye disease drug identifies injection…
Apellis safety probe of eye disease drug identifies injection needle as possible cause of severe side…
Former Pear Therapeutics executives start new VC firm, with…
Former Pear Therapeutics executives start new VC firm, with biotech veteran Bob Langer as adviser
Obesity specialists are scarce. Here’s how that’s starting to…
Obesity specialists are scarce. Here’s how that’s starting to change

Recommended Stories