Pharmalittle: U.S. pharma layoffs continue to climb; senators push insulin makers for details of low-cost programs

The opioid overdose antidote Narcan will be available over the counter in the U.S. in coming days, a move that is hoped to increase access to the life-saving medicine amid a worsening opioid epidemic, NBC News tells us. Emergent BioSolutions, which makes the drug, said shipments are on their way to major retailers, including Walgreens, Walmart, Rite Aid, and CVS, and could also be available to buy online from some businesses this week. Offering Narcan over the counter has the potential to reduce stigma around opioid use, but the cost of the drug — $44.99 for a box of two doses — may put it out of reach for some, since insurance does not typically cover over-the-counter medicine.

Meanwhile, one major insurance plan — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts — announced this week that it would cover naloxone as an over-the-counter medication, STAT notes. But it’s unclear whether others will follow suit, and more generally, whether making naloxone available without a prescription will make much difference in the fight against opioid overdose deaths.