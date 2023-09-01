Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going. Please note that our regular feature — in which we spotlight someone — will return later this month.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals promoted E. Morrey Atkinson to executive vice president, chief technical operations officer, head of biopharmaceutical sciences and manufacturing operations;
Sanofi says Bill Sibold, executive vice president and head, specialty care, is leaving;
Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!
To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.