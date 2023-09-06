 Skip to Main Content
cancer
South Africa was forced into ‘one-sided’ deals with Covid-19 vaccine suppliers, contracts reveal

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Sept. 6, 2023

Johnson Vaccine Rollout -- Kentucky
Jon Cherry/Getty Images

South Africa was “bullied” into signing one-sided contracts with Covid-19 vaccine suppliers that forced the government to pay more than the European Union but offered little protection against delivery failures, according to an advocacy group.

For instance, Johnson & Johnson charged South Africa $10 a dose, 15% more than the company charged the European Union, while the government was required to pay a non-refundable down payment of $27.5 million. Pfizer also charged $10 a dose, which was 33% more than the $6.75 charged the African Union. South Africa was required to pay $40 million in advance, only half of which was refundable.

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India planned to charge South Africa $5.35 a dose for Covishield, its generic version of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, which was 2.5 times more than it charged the European Union. However, South Africa subsequently suspended its order over safety concerns.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Amazon’s chief medical officers on where the company’s health care bets are headed next
A new House health package & hospitals’ new site-neutral talking points
Covid hospitalizations on the rise, Humana says
