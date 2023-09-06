Pharmalittle: Novartis is losing its chief commercial officer; vaccine experts urge more inclusivity in clinical trials

Top of the morning to you. And a steamy one, it is. In fact, there is more steam rising from the grounds of the Pharmalot campus than from our ritual cup of stimulation (which happens to be coconut rum today). But this is to be expected at this time of year, yes? In any event, there is work to be done, so as always, we have assembled a few items of interest for you. After all, the world keeps spinning no matter what the thermometer says. Hope you have a successful day and conquer the world. And of course, do keep in touch. Postcards and telegrams are still accepted. …

Novartis is losing its chief commercial officer and president of its innovative medicines group as Marie-France Tschudin is leaving to take up another position elsewhere, Pharmaphorum writes. Tschudin, who has been seen as a rising star in her almost seven years at Novartis, was named chief commercial officer last year as part of chief executive officer Vas Narasimhan’s effort to streamline the company. She also headed the innovative medicines businesses outside the U.S. Patrick Horber, currently head of immunology at AbbVie, will take over later this year, reporting directly to Narasimhan.

The recently approved RSV vaccines have been celebrated as key public health tools, but some vaccine experts have lamented one aspect of the clinical trials that led to their approval — namely, that older adults were largely left out of them, STAT tells us. Among adults, RSV poses the biggest threat to the oldest seniors and people with certain preexisting health conditions. But the trials for the vaccines, which have been approved for adults 60 and older, included few participants 80 and older. People who are immunocompromised and those who live in nursing homes were also not included.